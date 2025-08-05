4-Year-Old Girl Dies In Tragic Accident At Popular Waterpark

A 4-year-old has tragically died at a popular waterpark. The young child drowned in a pool at the establishment. The incident happened in the U.K. on Monday, August 4.

According to Staffordshire police in a statement, the girl drowned at Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday afternoon. Staff found the young girl floating in the Lagoon area of the Aqua Park at the waterpark. They immediately began to perform CPR and called emergency services. The lagoon was closed after the incident.

Sadly, the girl later died after being taken from the waterpark to a nearby hospital. Following the girl's passing, the waterpark released a statement about the incident.

They also wrote, "Waterworld is deeply saddened to confirm that a fatal incident occurred at 4:15pm on Monday, August 4th, in the Lagoon area of the Aqua Park. A girl of 4 years old was found unconscious and treated on Poolside by our Lifeguard & Management teams on site. They immediately provided CPR and called the emergency services, who arrived around 4:20pm. All other visitors were asked to quietly leave the pool out of respect for the rescue operation underway, and we would like to thank them for their support and collaboration."

4-Year-Old Girl Dies At Waterpark

Following the tragic drowning, police also shared their condolences with the family over the death.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this terribly sad time," Staffordshire Police Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Maskew said in a statement. "We are now making enquiries and looking to establish the circumstances of the incident. We would ask that members of the public avoid speculating in these early stages of the investigation and allow the family to grieve."

The waterpark shared their thoughts and prayers. They closed the park on Tuesday out of respect to the family.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of this little girl's passing this evening. All our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during these extremely difficult times. Waterworld is in shock and has decided to remain closed tomorrow out of respect for the family," a Waterworld spokesperson said.

The death is also under investigation to determine exactly how the girl drowned.