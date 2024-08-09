4-Year-Old Dies When Golden Retriever Falls 5 Stories On Top Of Her

In India, a mother and her daughter were walking on a narrow street when a golden retriever fell from a building, and landed atop the young girl, resulting in her tragic death.

The dog fell five stories before landing on the four year-old girl in a busy street on Tuesday afternoon. The girl was quickly picked up, and ushered off the street by her mother. Sadly, the girl's injuries were quite severe in nature. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital as a result of the collision she shared with the dog.

Shockingly, the entire scene was captured on video. Moreover, the dog itself can be seen stunned, but getting to its feet in the street after the fall. No information regarding the dog's status has been made available in the time that has since passed. According to the NY Post, the tragic accident took place in Thane, some 18 miles outside of Mumbai.

The dog's unlikely fall has many in the community wondering if the animal made a mistake, or if a human had hurled the dog out of the building. While local police have yet to release any information regarding the cause of the dog's fall, it has been confirmed that authorities are still working to uncover details surrounding the dog's owner, and the entire incident, which resulted in the death of a young person. Presently, it has been shared that the victim's mother did not suspect foul play.

The circumstances of this dog-involved death of a child are very unique. Each year, tragic stories of children dying after being attacked by dogs make headlines. Just this April, a 1 year-old was mauled to death by three large dogs while being babysat in Duncanville, Texas.

Tuesday's story is obviously such an outlier as a result of the dog's falling from the sky. The golden retriever that is responsible for the fatal injuries may have been a victim himself. Much is yet to be learned surrounding the details of the falling dog in Thane. Regardless, the result of the free fall was disastrous.