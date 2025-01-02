If you like to travel off of the beaten path you need to make sure that your car is up to the challenge. Many people make the mistake of thinking that their passenger car or even CUV's can handle off-roading with no modifications. That can end badly for you and your car. Luckily, there is an easy fix. Here are 3 tips for making your vehicle off-road ready.

You would think that a cross-over would be an ideal car. However, they tend to get a bad reputation. Many outdoor or off-roading enthusiasts are not fans. They argue that while the CUVs look like they can handle the off-road life, they can't. Luckily, if you have a CUV and do not have the budget for a new car, there are 3 simple modifications you can make to make your vehicle off-road ready.

1. Upgrade Your Tires

Outside Online shares that the number one thing you should do if you are trying to take your crossover off-road is upgrade your tires. It is best if you purchase tires that are designed for all terrain and weather. Additionally, they recommend getting tires that are specifically designed for lighter duty vehicles, such as the Falken Wildpeak AT Trails. Have a good set of tires that are designed for off-roading and stability can help your car maintain better traction. Additionally, getting tires that handle weather well make driving in rain and snow much safer.

2. Add A Hitch

Attaching a hitch to you car can be realitvely simple as long as you are patient and mildly handy. Additionally, having it makes your vehicle more off-road ready because you can tow things and use hitch-mounted bike racks. Furthermore, it allows for a recovery point in case you ever get stuck while off-road.

3. Upgrade The Suspension

The specifics for this upgrade depends on your vehicle. Outside Online shared what they used to upgrade a RAV4. They went with Koni because it seemed like the best choice for their model of car. "The shocks use low damping forces when the vehicle is traveling in a high frequency environment...but use high damping forces when traveling in a low frequency area." Additionally it is a simple design and does not require any adjustment from the driver. Adding those shocks allowed the car to handle the dirt road a lot better and made managing pot holes far more comfortable. It is important to look at shocks that would benefit your car specifically.

With just these three simple upgrades your vehicle can be off-road ready.