3 Great Christmas Gifts For The Fly Fisherman In Your Life

Fly fishing is a subculture all its own. From small local streams, to beautifully remote rivers across the globe, fly fishermen practice their craft in a wide range of water sources. Moreover, with extremely unique gear and tactics, fly fishing provides a massive market for Christmas gift givers to get involved in.

Albeit full of opportunity, the world of fly fishing can be daunting for those unfamiliar with it. So, here is a quick gift guide to make your Christmas shopping a skiff easier, if you have an avid fly fisherman in your life.

3 Gifts For Any Fly Fisherman This Christmas

Fly fishermen spend plenty time in the water, and next to it. As is such, a submersible backpack is a wonderful gift, as it takes waterproof to a whole new level. At Avid Max, the Fishpond Thunderhead Submersible Backpack is spoken highly of. The backpack itself is built with a sturdy harness system, which makes for a much more comfortable carry.

Another wonderful gift for any fly fisherman is a small, but sturdy net. Fly fishermen often hike through tough terrain to get to the most productive stretch of water. Moreover, once in the water, fly fisherman will work productive pockets from a variety of angles, rarely getting to a comfortable, dry stretch of bank. Often times, being a fly fisherman requires being in the water. Such is certainly a highlight of the sport, but has its drawbacks. A small, effective net, which can rest on a back, or attached to a backpack or vest, is quite a tool. Avid Max suggests the Cortland Bamboo Trout Net. Notably, this net is also clear, and will therefore not spook fish in the water.

Thirdly, fly fisherman need a quality coffee mug. Similar to most other outdoorsmen, many fly fishermen are up and at it early in the morning. Likewise, some of the best fly fishing locations are in colder regions of the world. Such variables make the YETI Ramblers 14 oz mug a must have. The mug is insulated, and built with a handle on its side.

Fly fishing can be an intimidating world from the outside looking in, but don't be intimidated this Christmas, and go find a gift for that fisherman in your life!