29-Year-Old Hiker Was Alone When A Bear Attacked Him At Yellowstone

A 29-year-old hiker was alone when he was attacked by a bear at Yellowstone National Park. It's the first major bear attack at the park in nearly four years.

The hiker had been alone, hiking on Turbid Lake Trail. That's when he encountered the bear, according to the National Park Service. Fortunately, the hiker was prepared for such an encounter. But he didn't escape unscathed.

"The hiker began to deploy bear spray when the bear made contact," the agency said, "and he sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm."

After being attacked, the hiker sought help from park medics. They were able to help him walk out of the trail. He was then transported to the hospital for medical assistance. Following the startling incident, the NPS closed the trail at Yellowstone. Park staff made sure that no other people were in the area.

Bear Attack

The hiker thought it was a black bear. However, park service said "the location, size, and behavior of the described bear suggest it might have been a grizzly bear." They are investigating the incident.

The park believes the attack was a "defensive reaction by the bear during a surprise encounter, the park will not be taking any management action against the bear."

Park officials offer this advice for staying safe.

"Stay on trail and don't hike at dawn, dusk, or at night, when grizzlies are most active," the agency continued. "Don't run from a bear."

"Each bear and each experience is unique; there is no single strategy that will work in all situations and that guarantees safety. Most bear encounters end without injury," the National Park Service also said. "Following some basic guidelines may help to lessen the threat of danger. Your safety can depend on your ability to calm the bear."