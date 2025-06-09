23 People Go Overboard After Boat Explodes In New York, Captain Arrested

As Morgan Freeman once said, "Get busy living or get busy dying." 23 people had to live that mantra for real when they went overboard after a boat exploded in New York.

The boat went up as a fireball on Saturday night off the coastline of the Bronx. In total, 23 passengers went into the drink. Now, police have arrested the captain for allegedly being drunk at the helm. Police have charged 33-year-old Joshua Brito with driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment. His Carver 35 yacht went up like a candle.

23 passengers jumped from the burning boat. Many sought shelter on the nearby Hart Island.

New York City Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Meyers said in a statement, "Marine 4 gave a verbal for a boat fire and multiple people in the water to the Bronx dispatcher. At that point, the Bronx dispatcher had land units respond to come into City Island and begin to accept patients. Marine 4 grabbed three people out of the water. At that point, they transported them to one of the docks that was close by, where Engine 70 was waiting, and EMS was waiting as well to begin CPR on the victims."

Boat Explodes

According to police, one person suffered serious injuries. He's in intensive care but is in a stable condition. The rest of the passengers also suffered minor injuries in the boat explosion as well. It appears the boat was carrying way too many passengers. It was only designed to carry 8 to 15 passengers safely.

Meyers also added, "The other 19 folks swam to Hart Island. They were just off the east end of Hart Island, and then they were picked up by the NYPD Coast Guard and FDNY boats and transported back over to the docks at the Yacht Club on City Island."

"This just goes to show you what a coordinated effort happens between our marine units, our land units, and our EMS units to get here to help save lives, by responding in here, by communicating well, and by working with our City partners to help ensure that we protect the people of the City of New York."