As the crisp autumn air rolls in many people are excited for various fall activities. Whether it be apple picking, pumpkin picking, or grabbing a hot cup of cider fall is a season full of festivities. One thing that makes fall so memorable is the stunning fall foliage. The beautiful vibrant colors are very pleasing to the eye. If you want to know where the best places to see stunning fall foliage are, then this is the article for you. Here are 19 best parks to visit in autumn for ultimate fall color.

Best Parks To Visit In Fall

Shenandoah National Park

Located in Virginia, this park has some stunning fall colors. The leaves begin to change in early to mid October so the timing to see this stunning foliage is now. Travel and Leisure even has this park listed as their number one national park to witness the best fall colors.

Yosemite National Park

While this park is popular year round, it is extremely popular in the fall. Located in California this national park is one of the best parks to see stunning fall colors. You can catch the foliage here from late October to early November.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Located in New England, this national park is truly a wonder in the autumn. It borders. North Carolina and Tennesse and Travel and Leisure shares that it is home to " 16 mountain peaks higher than 6,000 feet in elevation." That helps with the fall foliage because it allows for a longer period of "peak foliage" meaning longer time for you to experience spectacular views.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

This national park in Ohio is less well known but is no less spectacular. The last two weeks of October are when you are going to get the best views of the stunning fall colors. Also, you can get these views via the scenic railroad, which makes it all the more exciting.

Grand Teton National Park

This stunning national park is easily one of the best parks to see fall colors. Located in Wyoming, you can expect to see the vibrant golden uses of the aspen and cottonwood trees from September through October. Additionally, a lot of fall wildlife, such as elks, can be spotted during this time as well.

Acadia National Park

Located in Maine, this park boasts its best fall foliage in late September. However do not be discouraged, it can last through October too. However that is just in it's northern region. Although it may peak early, it offers incredible panoramic views of the vibrant fall colors.

Grand Canyon National Park

While the grand canyon often inspires image of rocks not trees, trust that there is some stunning fall foliage at this park as well. Additionally, the temperatures drop to a much more comfortable temperature and there are fewer tourists. Meaning there are many reasons that this park is one of the best parks to visit in fall.

Glacier National Park

This park is nestled in Montana and is one of the best parks for fall views. The vibrant leaves are on display between mid September and mid October. The Wilderness Society shares the best ways to see the stunning fall landscape. They state,"To get views from Big Mountain, you can hike the eight-mile Summit Trail, or you might try floating through a colorful landscape down the Middle Fork of the Flathead River."

Bryce Canyon National Park

While this park in Utah is famous for its spire-shaped rock columns, it also boasts great autumn views. It is home to beautiful groves of aspen trees, which turn an incredible shade of gold in the fall. Mix that with the incredible geological formations in the canyon and it is easy to see why it is one of the best parks for fall.

Mount Rainier National Park

The state of Washington is home to so many beautiful landscapes and Mount Rainier National Park hosts a few of them. As a higher elevation park it begins to show signs of the fall foliage earlier than other parks. Peak leaf season here can begin as early as August. However the best time to visit is mid to late September, before the park closes in early October.

Big Bend National Park

Although Texas may not be the first state to come to mind when you think of fall foliage, do not be fooled. While the vibrant leaves may not be as plentiful they can be found if you know where to look. The peak season here occurs from October through April and the best views for fall colors are on the slopes of the Chisos Mountains.

Rocky Mountain National Park

When thinking of the best parks to visit during the fall, this one probably comes to a lot of people's minds. While the impressive mountain range is inspiring all year round, there is something truly spectacular about it during the fall. This park hosts a sea of gold during the autumn months, particularly in September.

Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone is a favorite national park of tourists all year round. While summer is best for camping opportunities fall is great for vibrant colors and incredible view. Additionally, Yellowstone is home to various wildlife, some of which have their best viewing opportunities in the fall.

Zion National Park

If you want stunning views and less crowds then fall is the best time to visit this Utah national park. Its peak season for the vibrant leaf colors are between October and November.

Cumberland Gap National Historic Park

Although this is a less frequented park it still offers a spectacular fall foliage that earns it a spot on the best parks to visit in fall list. It has a wide mountainous terrain which offers incredible hiking opportunities and vista points to admire the vibrant leaves. The best time to see the colors are around mid-October.

Denali National Park

While most people do not think of Alaska when imagining stunning fall colors, Denali National Park offers some incredible autumn views. The vibrant hues of red, orange, and gold can begin as early as August in this national park.

Minute Man National Historical Park

Massachusetts is a favorite state during spooky season, and it is also home to this incredible best park for fall foliage. If you want the best chance at see those vibrant colors you should visit between late September and mid October.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Another park in Texas, this one is not as well known as some of the other parks on our list. Nonetheless, it deserves a spot on the best parks for fall foliage list. The National Park Service shares, "Bright fall colors of deciduous trees are not common in the southwest, but elevation and environment combine in the Guadalupe Mountains for a seasonally striking display usually from mid-October to Mid-November."

Congaree National Park

Located in South Carolina this national park is open year round. The stunning foliage here peaks between end of October and early November. With its mild winters, you can even experience the fall foliage doing activities such as kayaking.