10 Of The Strangest Museums In The US To Visit If You Want Real Culture

Who says museums have to be boring? When most people think about institutions, they probably think about history and art, but there are museums out there that go beyond the norm. Here are 10 of the strangest museums to visit in the US if you want to experience some real culture.

10. Idaho Potato Museum In Blackfoot, Idaho

Idaho is known for its potatoes, so it is only fitting that the state pays homage to the spuds with its Idaho Potato Museum. Located in Blackfoot, experience one of the few museums dedicated to the history of the potato. It's located in the former Oregon Short Line Railroad Depot and features artifacts from across the veggie's history. These include the largest potato crisp ever made. You can even enjoy a potato yourself in the cafe.

9. Mmuseumm In New York, New York

Museums don't have to be massive sprawls. Take the Mmuseumm, for instance. Although New York City is home to a lot of museums, Mmuseumm still stands out for sitting inside a freight elevator. It's located in an alleyway in Chinatown and features small, overlooked items like Donald Trump's used napkin, for instance. The museum regularly trades out items for specific themes, promising something new.

8. Neon Museum In Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is known for its lights and glamor. So get an eyeful and also experience a bit of history by visiting the Neon Museum. Founded in 1996, the museum houses more than 250 historic Las Vegas signs. It's located inside the former La Concha Motel lobby. Visitors can take a trip back into Vegas's storied and vibrant past.

7. The National Museum of Funeral History In Houston, Texas

Not every museum has to be something vivid and lively. Some museums can be a bit morbid. That's why the National Museum of Funeral History makes our list. Death is a natural part of life and should be examined all the same. The museum features 19 permanent exhibits examining the history of burying and preserving bodies. It also features an exhibit on Presidential funerals.

6. National Mustard Museum In Middleton, Wisconsin

Can I get some ketchup with that? The National Mustard Museum shows there's more to the condiment than just a sauce for hot dogs and burgers. The museum appreciates the variety of mustards with a collection of 6,000 mustards from 70 countries. It also regularly holds a festival and eating competition to celebrate the condiment.

5. International UFO Museum and Research Center In Roswell, New Mexico

I can personally vouch for this museum if you love all things aliens. Located in Roswell, New Mexico, the museum examines all the sightings of little green men over the years. While it does take a dive into fantasy in some bits, it's thrilling and entertaining nonetheless. There's plenty of alien and UFO models.

4. International Cryptozoology Museum In Portland, Maine

Another of the museums on this list I can personally vouch for, this museum is a lot of fun thanks to its strangeness and the exhibits on display. You'll find everything from Bigfoot to Santa Claus exhibits and plenty of other creatures on display as well. Embrace the walk on the wild side.

3. Mütter Museum In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Another trip into the macabre, the museum, part of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, examines death through a medical lens. You'll find more than 25,000 anatomical specimens. These include skulls and skeletons and even 1,500 jars of tumors and preserved organs. You'll also find the infamous Soap Lady on display. It's certainly bizarre.

2. The Museum of Bad Art In Boston, Massachusetts

Who says that museums just have to display good art? The Museum of Bad Art embraces the creative and collobrative spirit of art by putting amateur and anonymous creators on display. Art pieces are even donated from thrift stores.

1. Museum of Death In Hollywood, California

If you haven't had your fill of death, then why don't you stop by this museum in California? It features letters from Charles Manson and John Wayne Gacy. It also features a suicide machine built by Jack Kevorkian. Macbre but fascinating nonetheless.